Why Is It Almost Impossible in India to Hoard “Black Money” in Bitcoin?

India has been in the news quite often these days after the government decided overnight to demonetize existing high-denomination banknotes. The move, widely publicized as a step towards combating the country’s black economy was successful in causing widespread distress amid a shortage of valid currency. The loss of confidence in the Indian Rupee among a … Continue reading Why Is It Almost Impossible in India to Hoard “Black Money” in Bitcoin?

The post Why Is It Almost Impossible in India to Hoard “Black Money” in Bitcoin? appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

