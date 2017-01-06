Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why Ivorian soldiers mutinied – Defence Minister

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Ivorian army chief General Philippe Mangou (L) reviews his soldiers during a ceremony marking the start of the deployment of government forces in areas controlled by former rebels, at the army's headquarters in Abidjan May 5, 2009. A total of 4,000 government soldiers and an equal number of former rebels will be deployed across the country to provide security for the electoral process, army chief General Philippe Mangou said on Tuesday. Ivory Coast, the world's top cocoa producer, will hold its long-delayed presidential elections by December 6 at the latest, the West African country's U.N. ambassador said last week. REUTERS/Luc Gnago (IVORY COAST POLITICS MILITARY ELECTIONS)

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

“All soldiers are asked to remain calm and return to barracks so that lasting solutions can be found,” he said.

The post Why Ivorian soldiers mutinied – Defence Minister appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.