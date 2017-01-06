Why Ivorian soldiers mutinied – Defence Minister

“All soldiers are asked to remain calm and return to barracks so that lasting solutions can be found,” he said.

The post Why Ivorian soldiers mutinied – Defence Minister appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

