Why Ivorian soldiers mutinied – Defence Minister
“All soldiers are asked to remain calm and return to barracks so that lasting solutions can be found,” he said.
The post Why Ivorian soldiers mutinied – Defence Minister appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG