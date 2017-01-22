Why many homes are dead assets
Available statistics estimate total (residential) housing stock in Nigeria at 13 million units out of which about 10 million are built or bought from own savings, meaning that there’s no form of mortgage in the acquisition of the houses. This is all the housing available in a country with an estimated population of 170 million…
