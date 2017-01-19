Why Nigeria is Underdeveloped – Dogara

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has Nigeria’s developmental woes on the non-implementation of national development plans by successive governments.

Dogara who was a Special Guest of Honour at the 14th Daily Trust Annual Interactive Dialogue disclosed that the National Assembly has aligned with the executive arm of government to turn around the economy.

While speaking on the theme of the dialogue ‘Beyond Recession: Towards a Resilient Economy’, the Speaker noted that government would focus focus on priorities areas that will make maximum impact on economic recovery and respectable growth.

This according to him is in concurrence with the resolution of the two chambers of the National Assembly.

He observed successive governments had failed to implement their draft development plans.

“Successive government since Lord Luggard never planned to fail but have always had plans and in most cases those plans were drawn by some of the best brains available. But why did we fail?”

“The answer is that coming up with a plan is not hard but sticking to the plan until it is fully implemented, is. What is there in a plan if it is not fully implemented? Why do we love to waste resources to plan but hate to implement the plans? We must muster the discipline to overcome this shortcoming if we must sustain the coming economic rebound,”‎ he said.

Dogara also revealed that very soon the National Assembly will pass into law the Federal Competition Commission Bill which he said would among other things, promote efficient allocation of resources.

