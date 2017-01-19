Why Nigerian Peace Corps is collecting N40, 000 from unemployed youth — Commandant
The corp says once it will stop charging recruits once it receives government-backing.
The post Why Nigerian Peace Corps is collecting N40, 000 from unemployed youth — Commandant appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG