Why Nigerians will become poorer with rising oil prices – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Why Nigerians will become poorer with rising oil prices
The Punch
Crude oil price has steadily increased beyond $50/barrel after OPEC agreed to cut output by about 1.2 million barrels/day in November 2016. Nigeria's export revenue prospects will consequently be boosted, if this price trend is sustained, particularly …
Forex challenge heightens Nigeria's inflation, says IMF
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG