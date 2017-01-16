Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Naira stabilises at N497/$ as hope of recovery imminent – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


FINANCIAL WATCH

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Naira stabilises at N497/$ as hope of recovery imminent
Vanguard
Lagos – The Naira on Monday stabilised at N497 to a dollar at the open market just as stakeholders expressed hope in its imminent recovery. The Nigerian currency, however, strengthened against the Pounds Sterling, but weakened against the Euro at the …
Naira stays low at N497/$1 in black marketNAIJ.COM
Fresh battle to save Naira beginsThe Nation Newspaper
Standard Chartered says higher oil prices are no panacea to Nigeria slumpBusinessDay
Naija247news –The Punch –CHANNELS TELEVISION
all 10 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.