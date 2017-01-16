Naira stabilises at N497/$ as hope of recovery imminent – Vanguard
FINANCIAL WATCH
Naira stabilises at N497/$ as hope of recovery imminent
Vanguard
Lagos – The Naira on Monday stabilised at N497 to a dollar at the open market just as stakeholders expressed hope in its imminent recovery. The Nigerian currency, however, strengthened against the Pounds Sterling, but weakened against the Euro at the …
