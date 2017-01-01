Why Nigeria’s recession is a blessing – Tunji Ariyomo
Tunji Ariyomo, a former APC governorship aspirant in Ondo State, has asked citizens to remain steadfast in the face of Nigeria’s recent economic challenges. Ariyomo, pioneer coordinator of the Ondo State Information Technology Development Centre (SITDEC), made the call as the guest speaker at the Trace Annual Lecture and Awards on the theme: Ondo State […]
