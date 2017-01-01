Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why Nigeria’s recession is a blessing – Tunji Ariyomo

Posted on Jan 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

image

Tunji Ariyomo, a former APC governorship aspirant in Ondo State, has asked citizens to remain steadfast in the face of Nigeria’s recent economic challenges. Ariyomo, pioneer coordinator of the Ondo State Information Technology Development Centre (SITDEC), made the call as the guest speaker at the Trace Annual Lecture and Awards on the theme: Ondo State […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Why Nigeria’s recession is a blessing – Tunji Ariyomo

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.