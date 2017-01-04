Why people suffer today

“Dear Prof. I must first of all thank our heavenly father that manifested his power through you by the application of the oil I ordered. After using the oil and praying as you instructed, I had some amazing and awful dreams that convinced me of my freedom. On one occasion, I saw some demons that appeared to me as young girls and upon the realisation of their true identity, which sparked off a serious battle, they turned to snakes. By the grace of God, I overcame them and cut one into three pieces, though the three parts later disappeared mysteriously. Afer that, the Lord, through his son Jesus Christ, opened my eyes to so many things. Glory be to God that after the prayer, the spirit of near success syndrome that has held me for many years vanished. Today, I no longer experience near success syndrome, which was the purpose of my prayer… God be with you sir…” Bro Oliver Onuigbo 07018194759

“Dear Uzorma, I thought you were not a Christian at all due to some of your previous philosophical articles. But now my eyes have seen wonders through your prayers and the anointing oil you gave to me. The woman who poisoned my father and vowed to finish my family just ran mad four days to the expiration of the seven days prayer you instructed. All her evil plans have fallen on her head. This is marvelous indeed. Man of God, when I saw this, I ended my prayer because the anointing oil you gave to me worked more than the first one I ordered. I used it the way you instructed, when I used it in anointing our house, it made her uncomfortable and she ran out of the house naked after shouting of being burnt by fire all over her body, within which period she confessed to the hearing of people that she was responsible for what happened to my father. Today, she is sober and humbled…God is great. Thank you so much…” (Names and contact withheld).

I am publishing this because of demands so many people are making. At the same time, I wish to thank God who has used this column to free many from satanic webs. I have received a lot of testimonies to the glory of GOD. While appreciating God in this regard, I wish to remind my numerous readers once more that I am still a Philosopher, The Reformer and a researcher in the field of sacred mysteries. I am not a prophet, reverend, pastor, apostle, evangelist, etc.; I am nothing than what I am. In fact, I do not exist, only God does. I have done nothing, only God performs all things through me. However, what many of my readers are enjoying now is but an infinitesimal part of the great exposition that is to come. Just watch out!

The few people that have used my oil without receiving any miracle should know that God has not forsaken them. Trusting HIM for the best is most rewarding than complaining without faith. The same is like a voyager travelling westward for a pleasure trip. The good Lord shall continue to use this column to do great things in the life of humanity; many shall be set free this year in Jesus Name.

I wish to state here that the exposition in this column is not designed to keep us in fear but to awaken us in order to be careful because we are in a big spiritual battle with the kingdom of darkness.

Now, with regard to the manipulations of the devil through canteen, if agents of darkness discover your destiny or blessings in this connection, they prevent it and give same to an agent who will come to them for solution to life problems. What I am saying is happening from time to time but many are not aware of this as their ignorance in this context informs the reason why people suffer.

There is also a situation in which a person passes urine on a dry land, if an agent of darkness notices it, he may use hard material to excavate the dry land in order to make use of the sand wherein your urine is poured. He will use the urine that is contained in the sand to tie the persons womb or use it for other related evils, which will in turn create problems for the person without his knowledge of the source of his problems. This aspect of manipulation is not common; it only happens when an enemy is monitoring you from time to time.

In some cases, agents of darkness masquerading as ministers of light may instruct you to get the sand of your home in order to pray and use it as a point of contact to destroy the powers that are fighting against you. Well, I am not against this because it could serve as point of contact; but when such instruction comes from an agent of darkness, if you do so or if you have done so already, you are in great trouble because an agent of darkness can use you anyhow without your knowledge of it. The word of God says, “They profess to know God, but in works they deny him, being abominable, disobedient and disqualified for every good work.” (Titus 1:16)

A pastor friend once told me a story of what happened at a place he claimed to know very well. As a matter of fact, he told the story in the presence of other men, a few years ago. He informed us that a man was going to a particular place and suddenly he rushed to a particular family and urged them allow him pass the night in their two-bedroom apartment.

The couple further urged him to disclose his identity he never refused and they consequently offered him their visitor’s room. Before now, the visitor had informed them that he was going to continue his journey early morning the following day. Consequent upon the above information, they offered him accommodation in view of the fact that, by so doing, they would please God; many have by this attended to angles without their knowledge of it, as is evident in the scriptures.

Many have also attended to demons in disguised through the same process without their recognition of same. It came to pass that the following morning they expected their unknown visitor to wake up early as proposed in order to continue his journey but the situation was contrary to their arrangement. They waited at about 8am they heard no noise in the room. However, at about 10am when they became tired of waiting, they forced the windows open and consequently found the man dead. Thus they ran immediately to the police station and reported the matter.

It came to pass that the policemen accompanied the couple to their home where they finally forced the door open. Thus they saw the man lying dead on the bed. The policemen asked the husband and wife to carry the corps inside the car to enable them proceed to the police station.

The moment the man and his wife laid their hands on it, both the dead man together with the man and his wife disappeared automatically till date, and the police speedily departed and consequently prayed God for the preservation of their lives. The point here is that the couples were not led by the spirit of God; they would have known that the self acclaimed man was a demon who materialized seeking for those to dominate and manipulate.

But when the entity found out that the husband and wife were not under the control of the blood of Jesus even though they assisted him in keeping to the biblical verdict regarding hospitality, but their life’s were bereft of the real power of Christ due to ignorance, the demon ceased that opportunity to afflict children as well as transferring the couples into the spiritual world.

This can occur only where the glory of God is not found. It was a mistake on the part of the said family, in most cases when such a deity appears, its mission include destroying, killing or extracting something from some living souls. By so doing, the problems of the earthmen increase on daily basis. I implore everybody to be led by the Holy Spirit before doing good to anybody because the devil is out to use our good works to sway us into bondage. This is only applicable to those who are not well rooted in the knowledge of Christ Jesus.

Therefore arise o sons of men and put on the whole armor of God so that the devil will dully be put to shame in our warfare. The bible concludes, “Now you are no longer a slave but God’s own child and since you are his child, everything he has belongs to you” Gal. 4:7

