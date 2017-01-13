Pages Navigation Menu

Why police took over Ekiti Federal University – VC Clarifies

Posted on Jan 13, 2017

The Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti, Prof. Kayode Soremekun, has said he was not responsible for the heavy deployment of policemen on the university campus since Tuesday . Soremekun said the unruly behaviour of some protesting workers , who destabilised the campus for two days commencing from Monday, where they inflicted bodily […]

