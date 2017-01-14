Why Police took over Ekiti Federal Varsity – VC

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

THE Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti, Prof. Kayode Soremekun, has said he was not responsible for the heavy deployment of policemen on the campus since Tuesday .

Soremekun said the unruly behaviour of some protesting workers, who disrupted the campus for two days from Monday, where they inflicted bodily injuries on some academic staff for not joining the strike in solidarity forced the Police Commissioner, Mr Wilson Inalegwu to order security beef up to ensure protection of lives and property.

Staff under the auspices of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and Non-academic Staff Union(NASU), had on Monday mobilized their members for a protest to demand immediate

payment of their November and December salaries, among other unresolved issues.

The unions accused Soremekun of stalling attempt to effect promotion of workers, engaging in arbitrary contracts’ award, non-payment of hazard allowance, among other issues bordering on workers’ welfare.

Speaking in Ado Ekiti on Friday on the crisis rocking the university, Soremekun, said all the outstanding salaries have been paid, describing the inability of the workers to resume to work as gross abuse of unionism.

“The police took over the gate and other strategic portion of the school because of the behaviour of some protesting workers. Why should I deploy police to gag union leaders or arrest them?”he said

The post Why Police took over Ekiti Federal Varsity – VC appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

