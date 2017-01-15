‘Why Ronaldo Is Not Playing Every Match’

Cristiano Ronaldo has been virtually ever-present during his time at Real Madrid, sitting out only an occasional match here or there. These days, however, he is featuring in fewer fixtures. The Portuguese returns today after he was left out of the Copa del Rey clash at Sevilla on Thursday.

Madrid have played a total of 29 matches in 2016-17 and Ronaldo has been involved in 20 of those, missing nine and also substituted in another four. In total, he has been on the pitch for 1,773 minutes, lower than any other season except his debut campaign at the Santiago Bernabeu when he was sidelined for an extended spell through injury.

The Portuguese missed the start of the season after suffering a serious knee problem in the final of Euro 2016 and he was forced to sit out Madrid’s first three matches this term.

When he returned, he was eased back by coach Zinedine Zidane, playing 66 minutes against Osasuna before missing the away game at Espanyol altogether.

“We have spoken, Ronaldo and I, about rotation,” Zidane said recently. “I think the press have to realise that this is a very intelligent player. My idea is that he’s in good shape throughout the season.

“Playing 20 games maybe in 70 days is a lot. Every now and then he needs to rest and he agrees with me so there’s no problem there. Of course he’s a footballer and he wants to play week in, week out, every game. But we talked it through.”

