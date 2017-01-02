Why Staff Promotion Exam Took Place In Abuja–DG

In reaction to the issues that trailed the conduct of the recent promotional exam for staff of the commission, Director General and Chief Executive Officer of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), Mr. Adulfus Joe Ekpe has said the commission was acting on a directive from the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) that was given in December, nullifying its 2015 promotion exam on the basis of irregularities and ordered for conduct of a fresh one within the month.

This was as he said the management of the commission reserves the right to dictate the centre for the exercise.

Staff of the NLRC, especially those in the 15 state offices of the commission had raised the alarm over what they described as ill-treatment meted on them by the leadership of the commission in the last promotional exam that was held in Abuja on December 17, 2016.

Many of them who spoke with LEADERSHIP on condition of anonymity groaned over none payment of any form of allowance as transport or accommodation for the huge expenses made from their various states to Abuja to sit for the exam that was held between December 16 and 18 in spite of the fact that they have not been paid December salaries. The concern of some of the staff who said the exercise did not have human face twined around it is that apart from short notice, the exam ought to be held at regional levels to cut cost.

In an exclusive interview with LEADERSHIP, Mr. Ekpe said the management chose the option of bringing the over 1000 staffs from across the country to Abuja due to the exigency of time.

Asked why the management did not consider the option of mobilising the external supervisors numbering about nine to the various states to minimise expenses, Ekpe said it was much expensive to fund the cost of transporting the supervisors from office of the SGF, civil service commission and head of service to the various states.

