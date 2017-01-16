Why The Royal Family Doesn’t Really Use Surnames

If you are reading this but are yet to watch The Crown, I don’t feel like you really deserve the information I am about to share with you.

[Yes, that may be a little unfair, but all I am trying to do is tell you that if royal vibes are your thing, The Crown is well worth the effort.]

You see, before 1917, the royals had no surname at all. Being super famous and all, they didn’t actually require one.

But now, when occasions arise that require them to have one for one reason or another (like school or the military), the Royals have a few options to choose from.

From Travel & Leisure, here’s how it got to be this way in the first place:

Back then, royalty had only their first names and the name of the house or dynasty they were part of, according to the Royal Family’s official website. You’ve probably heard of some of these dynasty names, like the House of Tudor and the House of York. In 1917, when King George V had been on the throne for seven years, he decided to change the house name from Saxe-Coburg-Gotha to Windsor. He made the switch because of anti-German sentiments brewing at the start of World War I (the Saxe-Coburg-Gotha name was of German origin). “Windsor” came from Windsor Castle, one of the royal family’s properties. But he wasn’t just changing the dynasty name. George V also specified that Windsor was to became the royal family’s official surname, too. Today, the royal family is still known as the House of Windsor, and in a broad, general sense, Windsor is still the royal last name.

Interesting, huh? Well, when Queenie came into power she made a slight modification:

In 1947, princess Elizabeth (George V’s granddaughter) married Philip Mountbatten, a former Greek and Danish prince who had joined the British Royal Navy. Just a few years later, the young couple were thrust to the very top of the monarchy: Elizabeth’s father died, making her Queen Elizabeth II. Mountbatten became Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. In 1960, Elizabeth and Philip decided that they wanted to differentiate their particular branch of the royal family tree from all the others. They decreed that their descendants would carry the hyphenated last name Mountbatten-Windsor. There’s one exception, though: Any royal with the title “His Royal Highness Prince” or “Her Royal Highness Princess” doesn’t need to use a surname at all. They can use Mountbatten-Windsor if they need to (the Queen’s daughter, Princess Anne, used it on her marriage certificate in 1973, for instance) but it’s not an obligation.

But Royals do still have a choice:

Some members of the royal clan have used their family’s territorial designation instead. For example: When Prince William and Prince Harry served in the military, they went by William Wales and Harry Wales — because their father is the Prince of Wales. And The Daily Beast reports that Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice have gone by Eugenie York and Beatrice York, since their father, Prince Andrew, is the Duke of York. There are few other last names kicking around, too: Princess Anne’s kids simply took their father’s last name — Phillips. And the daughter of Prince Edward, Earl of Essex, just goes by Windsor, without the Mountbatten.

Once again, the Royal life just seems impossibly complicated – yet all is revealed in The Crown.

Okay, I’ll stop now.

[source:travelandleisure]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

