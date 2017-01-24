Why we are on warning strike – NARD

By Chioma Obinna

THE National Association of Resident Doctors, NARD, has urged Nigerians to understand that the ongoing 7-day nationwide warning strike is to ensure better service delivery and easy access to health for all.

In a chat with Good Health Weekly, President of the Association of Resident Doctors, Federal Neuro Psychiatric Hospital branch, Yaba, Lagos, Dr Kenneth Uwajeh, said: “It is sad that the government is insensitive to the plight of doctors and patients in the country. ‘This strike would have been an indefinite one since the government refused to come up with any meaningful resolutions, but because we are considering our patients that is why we made it a warning strike.

”We are demanding for a revitalised Residency training programme, implementation of the National Health Act, payment of arrears among other things. ‘The National Health Act is all encompassing as it would ensure universal health coverage in the country and all Nigerians will be well catered for. As a doctor, when I am well equipped with training and remuneration, I will deliver better.

On her part, President- elect, of ARD, Psychiatric hospital, Yaba, Dr. Bolanle Ajayi,, urged Nigerians to join NARD in the quest to reform the health sector as healthcare was a business that concerned all.

She appealed to the Federal Government to adhere to its part of the agreement to prevent incessant strike actions in the health sector.

”This is a fight not only for doctors, but for the health of all Nigerians. We should not forget that average Nigerians are the victims of the deploring state of our healthcare sector, not our leaders, ” Ajayi said.

The National Executive Council meeting on Jan. 17, 2017 in Abuja, the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) declared a seven-day warning strike action which commenced Jan. 18 to end midnight today.

Sequel to this, NARD urged all centres to participate and to ensure compliance. This strike is due to the Federal Government’s refusal to yield to the demands made by NARD.

The post Why we are on warning strike – NARD appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

