Why We Are Repositioning Freight Hauliers’ Association – Bent

The National President, Freight Hauliers’ Association (NFHA) Chief Jackson Bent has expressed his determination to reposition the association for optimum performance and service delivery in the country.

Speaking to select journalists in Abuja on Sunday, Chief Bent maintained that enhancing dialogue among freight operators must be fully explored as a way of improving the efficiency of delivery services in the country, tackle rising congestion levels and thus improving air quality in the city.

He explained that an enhanced dialogue among freight operators will also be explored as a way of improving the efficiency of delivery services.

‘’We in the freight believes that there is serious link between freight and the nation economy, hence we have rejuvenate our focus on freight haulage development.

‘’We are also determined to expose the freight industry to positive policies and emerging trends, as well as ensuring unity and prosperity amongst hauliers’ owners and our members,’’ Chief Bent said.

Chief Bent lamented that it is only in Nigeria that citizens depends on the government to do everything for them, failing to realize that there is much to give to the nation than what can be derived from the government.

He described the “Change Begins with Me” campaign of the federal government as welcome development to re-position the association for effective service delivery across the country.

According to Chief Bent, “The campaign is not just a slogan, it is a new culture aimed at repositioning the association to achieve greater heights by dedicating themselves to the values of professional excellence in the industry.

“It also aimed at re-positioning the association to meet the growth in freight movement on the nation highways, air space and sea.

“I admonish all freight hauliers’ to embrace the campaign by making sure that their particulars are up to date.

“You must know that the change begins with you by having correct particulars, not over speeding.’’

