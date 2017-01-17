Why We Bombed UNIMAID Mosque – Shekau Boasts

Shekau Speaks on UNIMAID Mosque Bombing. Dreaded Terrorist Group, Boko Haram has come forward to claim responsibility for the yesterday’s attack in University of Maiduguri mosque which claimed the Life of A Professor and Several others. See What Shekau Said: Speaking on the attack, the Boko Haram group leader, Abubakar Shekau, while taking responsibility for the Monday attack which led to the death of four persons and left several wounded said in a YouTube audio recording released that the mosque was “ungodly”. ALSO READ: How 300L UNIOSUN Student Was Stabbed To Death By Friend Abubakar Shekau further added in the audio message: “The bomb that happened this morning, it’s my people. Don’t deceive people that it’s a mosque, how would you build a mosque and do ungodly things in it.” The Islamist-Jihadist sect leader further added: “We are not angry with Nigeria. You didn’t kill anyone in Sambisa. We are praying that we don’t change; Koran is our teacher; this is the message we are sending to you. Are you [Buhari] as powerful as God? “You should know it’s Shekau talking and I’m alive and it’s we that did it, even if King Pharaoh repents, we will not accept it.”

