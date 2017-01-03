Why we changed two speakers in two days, Ndukwe – Vanguard
Vanguard
Why we changed two speakers in two days, Ndukwe
Vanguard
Between December 29 and 30, 2016, the Abia State House of Assembly was the centre of intrigues as the legislators first impeached their speaker of 18 months, Mr. Martins Azubuike and elected Mr. Kennedy Njoku in his stead. But within 24 hours, Njoku …
Why I was impeached — Abia Ex-Speaker
