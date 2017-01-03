Pages Navigation Menu

Why we changed two speakers in two days, Ndukwe – Vanguard

Why we changed two speakers in two days, Ndukwe
Between December 29 and 30, 2016, the Abia State House of Assembly was the centre of intrigues as the legislators first impeached their speaker of 18 months, Mr. Martins Azubuike and elected Mr. Kennedy Njoku in his stead. But within 24 hours, Njoku …
