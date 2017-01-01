Why We Extended Medical Services To Indigenes Of Bayelsa Coastal Communities – Nigerian Navy

Authorities of the Central Naval Command (CNC of the Nigerian Navy) on Saturday explained why the Command is extending its monthly medical outreach to rural coastal communities in Bayelsa State,saying the medical outreach is part of the Nigerian Navy effort to promote cordial relationship with the communities where it operates.

The Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) of the Central Naval Command, Rear Admiral Mohammed Garba,

While leading a medical team, made up of

doctors, pharmacists, ophthalmologists and other medical professionals , on a one day Clinical service to Sabagreia community in Kolokuma/Opokuma

Local Government Area of the State, said that the free medicalprogramme is focus on rural Communities in Bayelsa that lacks access to health services.

Rear Admiral Garba said that the Command remained committed to building mutual cordial

relationships with host communities by providing humanitarian services to the people.

Grabar said the Command has visited various communities in Bayelsa, that the exercise is equally carried out in other States as to fulfill their mandate to their host.

He urged the people to support the Navy in its effort to stamp out oil theft and prevent sabotage on oil installations and crude oil bearing pipelines within their communities.

Earlier speaking, a retired Naval Officer of the rank of a Rear Admiral and Indigene of the Community, Rear Admiral Geoffrey Yangao (Rtd)‎ commended the Nigerian Navy for adopting a more cordial strategy to convince the oil bearing communities to desist from illegal Oil Bunkering and Pipeline vandalism, “‎I urged the people to desist from oil theft and pipeline vandalism as this resulted to self inflicted adverse consequences that were avoidable.”

Yangao noted that the military normally support host communities by rendering medical services to them, as it is done in other parts of the country.” the people to embrace peace and always give needful

information to the Navy as to secure its waterways and rid off criminalities from the region.”

Also in his resaponse, the Paramount Ruler of the Sabagreria Community, Chief Bokumo Orukari, applauded the Navy for the gesture and noted that it was the first such programme in his reign in the area.

He pledged the cooperation and support of the community to the Navy

units operations to secure oil facilities and the coastal communities.

The traditional ruler also urged the Navy to establish a military checking point at. The tip/cape of Wilberforce Island to check such criminal

activities.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

