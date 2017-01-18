Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why we have not rescued abducted College students, staff – Police

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

police

The police have offered explanations over the delay in the rescue of the abducted students and staff of the Nigerian Turkish International College, NTIC, Ogun State. A senior officer yesterday said that the swampy nature of the creek between Lagos and Ogun states has made it almost impossible for operatives to access the location of […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Why we have not rescued abducted College students, staff – Police

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.