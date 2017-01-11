Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why we lost to Nigeria – Algeria coach – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Why we lost to Nigeria – Algeria coach
NAIJ.COM
Algeria coach Georges Leekens has disclosed why his team lost 3-1 to Nigeria in a FIFA World Cup qualifier on Saturday, November 12, 2016. Speaking in an interview with FIFA.com ahead of the 2017 African Cup of Nations, Leekens claimed that his team …
World Cup qualifiers: Why we lost to Nigeria – Algerian coach, LeekensDaily Post Nigeria
#AFCON2017: Senegal could be their own worst enemyIndependent Online
Leekens: Why Algeria bowed to NigeriaGoal.com
Complete Sports Nigeria
all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.