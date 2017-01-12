Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why We Must #OccupyCBN – Nigerian Wailers

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in Opinion | 0 comments

It is no news that Nigeria currently faces the worst currency crises in its history. Since the inception of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, a number of conflicting and unclear monetary policies have been implemented that have greatly eroded the value of the Naira and exacerbated the current economic crises. These policies have been…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Why We Must #OccupyCBN – Nigerian Wailers appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.