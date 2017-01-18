Why we want to grant autonomy to LGAs – Dogara
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara, has said that the House is working to grant financial autonomy to local governments in the ongoing constitution alteration exercise. He said such was the only way to guarantee development at the grassroot. The speaker also charged local government workers to step up agitation […]
