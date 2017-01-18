Pages Navigation Menu

Why we want to grant autonomy to LGAs – Dogara

Jan 18, 2017

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara, has said that the House is working to grant financial autonomy to local governments in the ongoing constitution alteration exercise. He said such was the only way to guarantee development at the grassroot. The speaker also charged local government workers to step up agitation […]

