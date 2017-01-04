Why we went on rampage in Sambisa – Nigerian soldiers

“Every day, they give us two Indomie (sachets of instant noodles); that is what we eat. How would you survive with two Indomie?”

The post Why we went on rampage in Sambisa – Nigerian soldiers appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

