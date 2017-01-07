Why we’re building more schools in 2017 – Tambuwal
Sokoto government said it is building new schools this year in order to provide enough opportunities for the expected 1.2 million new students to be admitted through the school enrollment drive, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has said. Speaking when he inspected progress of work at the site of the new Government Secondary School under construction…
The post Why we’re building more schools in 2017 – Tambuwal appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG