Wicked Man Burn His Niece with Hot Iron in Lagos

A 22-year-old man, John Onuoha, on Wednesday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly placing hot pressing iron on the back and hand of his 9-year-old niece.

Onuoha, a factory worker, who resides at 16, Remoye St., Akowonjo Egbeda, Lagos, is facing a two-count charge bordering on assault.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Simeon Inuoha, told the court that the offences were committed on Dec. 25 at the accused residence.

Inuoha said that John accused his 9-year-old niece of stealing his money.

The prosecutor said that the pressing iron burnt the back and hand of the girl and she was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

He said the offences contravened Sections 170 and 177 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs B.O. Osunsanmi, granted the accused N100, 000 bail with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case till March 6 for mention.

NAN