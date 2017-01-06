Wicked Mother: Woman arrested while trying to dump newborn baby in Abuja

A 20-year-old commercial sex worker has been arrested while attempting to throw her newborn baby away in Abuja.

The police in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have arrested a 20-year-old woman identified simply as Theresa, while attempting to dump her newborn baby at a refuse site in Kuchi Dena, a slum in the Gwarinpa area of the municipality.

Daily Trust reports that neighbours of the suspect, said to be a commercial sex worker, became suspicious about her movements and raised an alarm, leading to her arrest.

Police sources said the neighbours became curious after seeing Theresa’s protruding stomach occasioned by her pregnancy, becoming flat and they suspected that she might have delivered herself of the baby and killed it.

A resident in the community narrated that they were inquisitive and sought to know the content of a bucket she was carrying and when they checked, they found a newborn baby in the bucket and alerted the police and she was arrested.

It was gathered that during interrogation, Theresa confessed that she had delivered of the baby in her room all by herself and was trying to throw it away when the neighbours confronted her.

The Gwarinpa Divisional Police Officer (DPO), CSP Nurudden Sabo, who confirmed the incident, said the suspect confessed to have attempted to dispose of the baby suspecting that since the baby was lifeless, she might be accused of having killed it.

“We took her to the hospital and the doctor checked the baby and the mother. The doctor confirmed that it was stillborn. She was not the cause of death but an investigation is still on,” he said.

During her confession, she reportedly said she did not know the father of the baby and did not have the means to take care of it.

