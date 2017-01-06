Wicked World! Dead Body Of One-Day Old Baby Found Floating In A River In Oyo (Graphic Photos)
This is quite unfortunate, a heartless mother dumped her day old baby inside Ogba river, Ekunle, Iseyin, Oyo State earlier today .
An eyewitnesse, who saw the lifeless body of the baby boy floating on Ogba river, in Ekunle area of Iseyin Oyo State sent lukmonfasasinews.
According to the eyewitness an unknown wicked mother dropped her son with his umbilical cord inside Ogba river, near Ekunle area of Iseyin in Oyo State.
