Wicked World! US-Based Man and His Wife Who Visited Home for Christmas Poisoned to Death by the Man’s Brother (Graphic Photos)

A wicked man has allegedly poisoned his US-based brother and wife who came back for Christmas after he could not account for the millions they sent to him to build a house in the village home. Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share This shocking incident happened in Liberia. According to Aremo Oriola who shared the photo on Facebook, He said:

THE HEART OF MAN IS DESPERATELY WICKED. OVER WHAT……??

I just got this..someone who knows the wife personally just inbox me to confirm the story. According to him, they were Liberians based in Minnesota.

The couples went home for Christmas. They had been sending monies home for the husbands brother to build them houses. while at home this Christmas.. This brother cooked food and sent over to his brother and wife. They died after eating the food.

The post Wicked World! US-Based Man and His Wife Who Visited Home for Christmas Poisoned to Death by the Man’s Brother (Graphic Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

