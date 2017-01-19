Pages Navigation Menu

Wife stabs husband’s teen mistress 6 times after she cheated on her and their baby died – TUKO.CO.KE

Wife stabs husband's teen mistress 6 times after she cheated on her and their baby died
18-year-old Natasha Khan, from Whalley Range, Manchester, was charged with three years and four months in prison after stabbing Leah Cryne, her husband's teenage mistress, subsequently he cheated on her while she sat with their dying baby at hospital.
