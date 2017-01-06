Wike, Ayade pledge support to Nigerian Army, commend gallantry

By Ike Uchechukwu

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, yesterday pledged his government’s support to the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army towards strengthening the security architecture of the state and its environs, even as Cross River State governor, Professor Ben Ayade, commended the Army for reclaiming all areas previously captured by Boko Haram insurgents in the North East.

Governor Wike also advised officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army 6 Division against the politicisation of crime, noting that security was vital to the actualisation of all developmental programmes.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the General Officer Commanding the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major- General Kasimu Abdulkareem, at Government House, Port Harcourt, Wike said enhanced security would lead to the development of other sectors.

He said: “Let me assure you that as a government, we will continue to support the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army with the needed logistics to carry out its duties.

Security leads to the improvement of the other sectors.“

He commended the new General Officer Commanding the 6 Division for the quick successes in Ogba/Egbema/ Ndoni Local Government Area, ONELGA, where cultists were uprooted.

The governor urged the military to step up its operations in ONELGA to dislodge the remnants of cultists who refused to accept the state’s Amnesty Programme by laying down their arms.

He lauded the Federal Government for establishing the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army to help fight crime in the South-South, pointing out that his administration would continue to work for the unity of the country.

In his remarks, General Officer Commanding, 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major-General Abdulkareem, informed that the new division was created on November 7, 2016 out of the 82 Division to promote regional security.

Meantime, Governor Ayade, who spoke during the launch of 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Emblem, said the re-capturing of the territories by the Nigerian Army had restored confidence in the lives of residents in the areas and Nigerians in general

Represented by his deputy, Prof. Ivara Esu, the governor maintained that his administration would continue to pay glowing tributes to the nation’s past heroes and serving officers and men of the Armed Forces.

His words: “The Nigerian Armed Forces recently demonstrated gallantry and capacity by reclaiming all areas previously captured by Boko Haram insurgents in the North Eastern part of the country. Many of these fallen soldiers lost their lives in the process of peace keeping while some were mortally injured and became physically incapacitated. Some families of these fallen heroes are now going through difficult times without their bread winners. Such a situation calls for sober reflection and concern on the part of every one of us as they laid down their lives so that you and I may have peace.”

