Wike dares police to reveal alleged killers of slain policemen

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has called on the police to disclose how and where DSP Mohammed Akali and his orderly were allegedly murdered during the re-run legislative elections in the state.

The governor while urging the police not to cover up obvious facts, wondered why it had refused to make public, the alleged communications between an APC chieftain, the former Commissioner of Power, Mr. Augustine Wokocha and the killers earlier before Akali and his orderly were beheaded.

Wike spoke yesterday when he granted audience to the management of a media outfit in Port Harcourt who presented him the ‘Man of the year 2016’ award.

Wike said: “The police should let the world know where the DSP was killed. In what polling unit was he killed? Has the former commissioner of power who was mentioned by the killers been questioned?

“Where is the call log of that former commissioner? They know the truth, but they want to cover a lot of things. The army announced that they recovered the uniforms from the forest, was there a polling unit in the forest?”

Swiftly, the All Progressives Congress (APC) called on the police and other agencies to investigate the allegation that its member, Augustine Wokocha, sponsored the armed gang that murdered the two officers.

Wokocha told reporters that he knew nothing about the incident.

He said: “Let me say without equivocation that there is no iota of truth in this fabricated allegation. On the said day, I conducted myself peacefully throughout the exercise against all provocation. I urge the law enforcement agencies to thoroughly investigate this allegation to ensure that the truth is laid bare.

“It is condemnable that these same characters extended their dastardly acts to law enforcement agents who came to maintain peace during the December 10 legislative rerun elections. What I find most shocking and amazing is the determination to ensure that this killing is credited to my person.’’

Wike who appealed to reporters to always defend the truth and speak out regularly. dedicated the award to God and the people of the state.

