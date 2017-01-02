Wike: I will embark on stomach infrastructure in 2017

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has assured the people of the state that his administration will embark on extensive projects execution and ‘stomach infrastructure’programmes in 2017. In a statement by his media Assistant, Simeon Nwakaudu, Governor Wike stated that the state’s share of the Paris and London Clubs Deduction Refund would be applied to aggressive projects execution in 2017 since the state government has already settled salaries and pensions. He made the disclosure during his address in the 2017 Rivers State New Year Banquet at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Sunday night.

