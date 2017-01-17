Wike lashes-out at secondary school principals over extortion of students
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has lashed out at principals in public Schools in the State for over-charging students without the approval of the State Government. Governor Nyesom Wike came up with this at a meeting with principals in charge of public schools across the 23 Local Government Areas, at the Government House, Port Harcourt. […]
Wike lashes-out at secondary school principals over extortion of students
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG