Wike lashes-out at secondary school principals over extortion‎ of students

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

wike-protest1

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has lashed out at principals in public Schools in the State for over-charging students without the approval of the State Government. Governor Nyesom Wike came up with this at a meeting with principals in charge of public schools across the 23 Local Government Areas, at the Government House, Port Harcourt. […]

