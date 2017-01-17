Wike moves to stop police from investigating Rivers rerun polls

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has asked Justice Kolawole of a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, to stop the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, from investigating the complaints, allegations, petitions of crimes and various acts of criminality during the December 10, 2016 re-run elections.

In a motion exparte argued yesterday through his counsel, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), the governor urged the court for an order of interim injunction, restraining the IGP, the State Security Services (SSS) and a Deputy Commissioner of Police, Damian Okoro, who are defendants in the motion, or their agents from enforcing or executing the matters contained in the letter written to governor Wike by the police boss on December 20, 2016.

The IGP in the said letter stated that the purview of the investigation will cover allegations of bribes taken, several brazen murder incidents (including that of serving police officers), reports of gross human rights abuses, acts of sabotage and terrorism, kidnapping for ransom and ballot box snatching, all of which were perpetrated in connivance with several federal and state civil servants as well as highly placed politicians within and outside the state.

Ozekhome, while arguing the motion, told Justice Kolawole that the action of the police to constitute a panel to investigate the crisis that trailed the re-run elections was illegal, unlawful, unconstitutional, null and void.

He added that it would be in the interest of justice for the court to set aside the IGP’s letter to governor Wike and direct the police boss to await the outcome of the commission of inquiry set up by the governor.

In his ruling, Justice Kolawole ordered that the defendants, comprising of the IGP, the SSS and a deputy commissioner of Police, Damian Okoro to appear before him on January 30, 2017, to show cause why the relief sought by the plaintiffs in their motion exparte should not be granted.

