Wike: Police Force dismisses 6 officers attached to governor

The officers, one Inspector and five sergeants, were fired for misusing their weapons during the December 10 elections in the state.

The Nigeria Police Force has dismissed six officers attached to Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike .

The affected officers have been identified as Eyong Victor, Peter Ekpo, Oguni Goodluck, Orji Nwoke, Okpe Ezekiel and Tanko Akor, according to Punch.

“These aforementioned police personnel while in the convoy of the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike on the date of election on December 10, 2016 misused the firearms in their possession contrary to the provisions of Force Order 237,” Force Public Relations Officer, Donald Awunah told journalists on Friday, January 6 in Abuja.

“The personnel became overzealous, took laws into their hands and opened fire, causing panic in the crowd. They joined in storming the Port Harcourt City Council Secretariat and prevented the movement of election results of Emouha polling unit to the appropriate collation centre designated by INEC, in flagrant disregard and disobedience to senior police officers present at the venue.

“They will be prosecuted under the Electoral Act to serve as a deterrent to others,” he stressed, noting that the personnel’s misconduct, if not checked could be inimical to discipline and proper administration of the Force.

“Their actions are capable of bringing the entire Nigeria Police Force to disrepute and portray the Force in a very bad light as a lawless organization not guided by the rule of law,” he added.

Wike had earlier accused security agencies of rigging the elections in the state.

