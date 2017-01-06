Wike, Ayade pledge support to Nigerian Army, commend gallantry – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Wike, Ayade pledge support to Nigerian Army, commend gallantry
Vanguard
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, yesterday pledged his government's support to the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army towards strengthening the security architecture of the state and its environs, even as Cross River State governor, Professor Ben …
Wike rejects IGP's stand on beheaded policemen
Wike dares police to reveal alleged killers of slain policemen
We Will Support Nigerian Army To Fight Crime – Wike
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG