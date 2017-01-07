Wike: Rivers will stand with dismissed policemen

Okafor Ofiebor/Portarcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that the government and people of the state will stand with the six policemen dismissed by the Police High Command because, according to him, they committed no crime known to law. The governor noted that the government and people of Rivers State will pursue the matter through laid down legal processes to its logical conclusion. He spoke on Saturday in Ahoada East Local Government Area during the defection of Former APC Chieftain and Former Ahoada East Local Government Chairman, Mr Cassidy Ikegbidi.

