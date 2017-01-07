Pages Navigation Menu

Wike: Rivers will stand with dismissed policemen

Posted on Jan 7, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

  Okafor Ofiebor/Portarcourt   Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared  that  the  government and people of the state will stand with the six policemen  dismissed  by the Police High Command because, according to him, they committed no crime known to law.   The governor noted  that the government  and people of Rivers State will pursue the matter through laid down legal processes to its logical conclusion.    He spoke on Saturday  in Ahoada East Local Government Area during the  defection of Former APC Chieftain and Former Ahoada East Local Government Chairman, Mr Cassidy Ikegbidi.

