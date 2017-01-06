Wike seeks assistance for fallen heroes families

Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers on Friday urged Nigerians to assist families of servicemen who died defending the country.

Wike made the call at the Emblem Appeal Launch for the 2017 Armed Forces and Remembrance Day Celebration in Port Harcourt.

The governor called on Nigerians to “ make direct investments” in the lives of legionnaires and servicemen who lost their lives defending the country.

He that the families of such servicemen and legionnaires deserved all the support they could get from the people.

“There is the need for us to give them the required support. We must take legionnaires and families of slain servicemen as important as we take ourselves.

“This is because they fought for this nation. They laid down their lives to ensure that we enjoy a peaceful nation”.

Wike said that Nigeria was still united because the military personnel fought for the country.

The governor announced a donation of N10million on behalf of the State Government, while the 23 Local Government Areas donated N11.5m.

Commissioners donated N1.5m and Special Advisers to the Governor donated N1m.

Secretary to the State Government, Mr Kenneth Kobani, said that the Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration was necessary to provide the needed support for those who made the ultimate sacrifice on behalf of the country.

Chairman of the Nigerian Legion, Rivers chapter, Col. Wilberforce Josiah (Rtd) lauded Governor Wike for his support for legionnaires and their families.

