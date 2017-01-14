Wike signs 2017 Appropriation Bill, promises speedy development – Guardian
|
Guardian
|
Wike signs 2017 Appropriation Bill, promises speedy development
Guardian
Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has assented to this year's Appropriation Bill passed by the state House of Assembly on December 28, with a promise to accelerate developments across the state. The Rivers State Government budget had been pegged …
