Wike supports moves to challenge dismissal of his Six police details

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt The Rivers State Government has declared its support for moves to challenge the dismissal of Six Policemen attached to the state Governor, Nyesom Wike. The policemen were said to have accompanied the Governor to the INEC Collation Centre in Port Harcourt City during the December 10 rerun election. Governor Wike gave the hint about the plan to challenge the Police authorities through Chris Itamunola,a Lawyer and his Special Adviser on Inter-Party affairs.

