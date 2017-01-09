Pages Navigation Menu

Wike vows to stand by sacked policemen

GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has stated that the government and people of the state will stand by the six policemen dismissed by the police authorities, insisting that they committed no crime known to law. The Nigeria Police Force, NPF, had dismissed an Inspector and five sergeants attached to the Governor Wike, over alleged […]

