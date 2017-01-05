Wike: We Will Support Nigerian Army To Fight Crime

Rivers State governor, Chief Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike has stated that the state government will support the Nigerian Army in the strengthening the security architecture of the state and its environs.

He also advised the officers and soldiers of the 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, against the politicisation of crime, noting that security is vital to the actualisation of all developmental programmes.

Wike, who spoke yesterday when the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Kasimu Abdulkareem, visited him at Government House, Port Harcourt, said enhanced security leads to the development of other sectors.

The governor said, “Let me assure you that as a government, we will continue to support the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army with the needed logistics to carry out her duties. Security leads to the improvement of the other sectors.”

He commended the new General Officer Commanding the 6 Division for the quick successes in Ogba/Egbema/ Ndoni local government area of the state, where cultists were uprooted.

Wike urged the military to step up its operations in ONELGA to dislodge the remnants of cultists who refused to accept the State Amnesty Programme by laying down their arms.

The governor lauded the Federal Government for establishing the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army to help fight crime in the state, pointing out that his administration will continue to work for the unity of the country.

In his remarks, General Officer Commanding, 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Kasimu Abdulkareem informed that the new division was created on 7 November, 2016 out of the 82 Division to promote regional security.

Abdukarim said the division with headquarters in Port Harcourt covers Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Delta and Bayelsa States, adding that the new division would fight pipeline vandalism, cultism and militancy.

