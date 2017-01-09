Wike’s desperation to be governor has resulted in several deaths – Dakuku Peterside
The Director General of Nigerian Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Dakuku Petereside, says the desperation of the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike to become governor at all cost has “led to loss of many lives and destruction of properties” in the state. Peterside said since Wike assumed power, there has been wanton destruction of property […]
