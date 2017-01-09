Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Wike’s desperation to be governor has resulted in several deaths – Dakuku Peterside

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

dakuku1

The Director General of Nigerian Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Dakuku Petereside, says the desperation of the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike to become governor at all cost has “led to loss of many lives and destruction of properties” in the state. Peterside said since Wike assumed power, there has been wanton destruction of property […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Wike’s desperation to be governor has resulted in several deaths – Dakuku Peterside

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.