Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

WikiLeaks rejects U.S. intelligence report that Russia leaked materials

Posted on Jan 9, 2017 in World | 0 comments

assange

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

“U.S. intelligence services have been politicised by the Obama administration,” Julian Assange said.

The post WikiLeaks rejects U.S. intelligence report that Russia leaked materials appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.