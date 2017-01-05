Wilfred Ndidi Could Make His Leicester City Debut This Weekend

Claudio Ranieri says new Leicester signing Wilfred Ndidi is settling in and could make his debut as soon as this weekend.

Ndidi joined up with his new team-mates at training on Thursday after completing his move from Genk for a reported £15m.

“Everything with the work permit is OK. He trained today, he is available for Saturday and all is fine,” Ranieri said.

“Today was his first [training session]. He was OK and I want to see tomorrow and then I’ll choose [the team for the weekend].”

“He’s an impressive player with a big future,” said manager Claudio Ranieri.

“I feel I can learn a lot here,” Ndidi told the club’s TV channel.

“I try to win the balls for the team – that is one of my main attributes. I have to achieve a lot here.”

Ndidi helped Genk finish top of their Europa League group to secure their place in the knockout stages of this season’s competition.

The post Wilfred Ndidi Could Make His Leicester City Debut This Weekend appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

