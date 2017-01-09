Pages Navigation Menu

Wilfred Okiche: Sola Sobowale, Ramsey, Bimbo… My 10 favourite film performances of 2016 [NEW VOICES]

Posted on Jan 9, 2017

by Wilfred Okiche These ones deserve the Oscar. Or AMAA. Or AMVCA. Somebody hand it to them, please. Nkem Owoh (Ghana Must Go) It is hard to see where Tunde Babalola’s screenplay ends and Nkem Owoh’s natural freestyle antics begin but as the boisterous, polygamous Mazi Okoro who takes Ghana with a vengeance, Mr Owoh […]

This post Wilfred Okiche: Sola Sobowale, Ramsey, Bimbo… My 10 favourite film performances of 2016 [NEW VOICES] appeared first on YNaija.

