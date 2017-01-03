Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Will 2017 be the year of IoT in Nigeria?

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in Technology | 0 comments

2016 will surely be described as a very good year for the growth of Internet of things (IoT) based devices around the world including Africa. Homes, businesses and whole industries experienced at least one significant IoT ‘disruptions’. The biggest IoT trend in 2016 according to some analysts was the effort and investments that went into…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Will 2017 be the year of IoT in Nigeria? appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.