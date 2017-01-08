Will Lena Headey Win A Golden Globe For ‘Game Of Thrones’? – Yahoo News
Yahoo News
Will Lena Headey Win A Golden Globe For 'Game Of Thrones'?
Lena Headey is among those nominated at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards. Fans are crossing their fingers for the “Game of Thrones” actress, but will she win? Headey, who plays the dubious Cersei Lannister on the HBO original series, is nominated for best …
