Will National Dev. Bank consume BoI, NEXIM, others?

There are fears that the takeoff of the National Development Bank of Nigeria later this month will naturally lead to the exit of the existing development finance institutions like the Bank of Industry, Nigeria Export-Import Bank and many others. Ibrahim Apekhade Yusuf in this report examines the clear and present dangers

SINCE the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun mooted the idea of the National Development Bank of Nigeria (NDBN) last year, there have been a lot of mixed reactions over the pronouncement with many stakeholders raising their voices above the din over what they consider a misstep.

Cross of the matter

At issue is that the lawmakers are considering a bill to establish the National Development Bank of Nigeria. The proposed bank is to provide loans to small, medium and large industrial enterprises with five to ten-year maturity, with a grace period of one to three years depending on the enterprise. The bank will also provide working capital loans to eligible enterprises where projects are unable to secure a loan from the banking system; the loans could be in naira or foreign currencies depending on the source of available funds for the requirement of the eligible enterprise or project. The eligibility procedure requires that the enterprise or project is financially viable, has a majority equity holding by Nigerians and in the case of a manufacturing enterprise or project 60% of the value of its raw materials and other production inputs are derivable from the local economy.

The bill tagged: ‘A Bill for an Act to establish the National Development Bank of Nigeria, 2015’, was sponsored by Senator Ibrahim Gobir, the bill, which has passed second reading, seeks to repeal the BoI, the Nigerian Bank for Commerce and Industry Act and the National Economic Reconstruction Fund Act.

Among the DFIs to be affected include: the Bank of Industry, Bank of Agriculture, Nigeria Export-Import Bank, Nigeria Export Promotion Council, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises Development Agency, National Economic Reconstruction Fund and Federal Mortgage Bank among others.

As to be expected, the Senate had hosted a public hearing last month to discuss the nitty-gritty of the bill.

Declaring open the public hearing, the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, said the Senate has remained unflinchingly committed to using substantial legislative time and energy towards economic reforms with major focus on reducing the cost of doing business in Nigeria as well as boosting enterprise development.

“The National Development Bank of Nigeria (Establishment bill) is one of those bills we have identified as crucial in expanding the access to finance opportunity for our people and promoting long-term borrowing that is less fragile,” he said.

Crossfire among interested stakeholders

As to be expected the proposal for the Bank has naturally pitched a lot of stakeholders against one another.

The Acting Managing Director of the Bank of Industry (BoI), Waheed Olagunju, fired the first salvo at the Senate proposal to dissolve BoI and establish a National Development Bank of Nigeria (NDB), just as the Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, threw their weight behind the dissolution of the BoI.

The parties spoke at the Senate during a public hearing on the National Development Bank of Nigeria (Establishment etc) Bill 2016.

Olagunju said the dissolution of the 57-year-old institution would not augur well for the country’s financial sector.

“BoI is not opposing By Okwy lroegbu- Chikezie

the establishment of Development Financial Institutions (DFIs) in Nigeria… But BoI is a brand that commands domestic and international confidence. It is not going to be in the best interest of the country for us to dissolve an institution that we have built over the years. It is not good to leave known for unknown,” he said.

On her part, Adeosun, represented by Christopher Gabriel, said the establishment of NDB was capable of transforming the country’s SMEs.

Also, Emefiele who was represented by the Deputy Governor of the Bank in charge of Financial System Stability, Dr. Okwu Nnanna, supported Adeosun’s position, saying “We have no objection, in fact the CBN will welcome it.” He however stressed the need for proper capitalisation of the bank when established, adding that, “without capitalisation, we will not make progress. As far as we are concerned, the more, the merrier.”

In his presentation at the hearing, Olagunju said the BoI, as presently constituted, is fulfilling the mandate envisaged in the proposed legislation by supporting genuine entrepreneurs. Therefore, it should be left to continue its operations as it is. The merger envisaged in the proposed bill took place fifteen years with the merger of the mandates of NIDB, NBCI and NERFUND.

According to him, “The 57year old institution that metamorphosed into BoI 15 years ago should be provided with more suitable capital to be able to further support the real sector instead of duplicating functions by creating new development finance institutions, bearing in mind the failure of similar DFIs in the past, such as the NBCI, NERFUND, People’s Bank, Community Banks, etc.”

He recalled that the Ahmed Joda Committee that was set up by President Obasanjo during his first term was mandated to rationalise the multitude of federal government agencies performing identical functions. The merger of NIDB, NBCI and NERFUND to form the Bank of Industry was one of the Committee’s major recommendations stated Mr. Olagunju.

He added that because the recommendations of the Joda Committee were not fully implemented the Jonathan Administration set up another Presidential Committee on the Rationalisation of Federal Government Parastatals, Commissions and Agencies headed by Mr. Steve Orosanye.

Mr. Olagunju concluded by advising that “the National Assembly should support industrialisation by enacting legislation that will help create an enabling environment for business to thrive, such as an amendment to the Land Use Act, tax incentives for SMEs and establishment of industrial parks.

“This will substantially address the demand side challenges of finance for SMEs in Nigeria, as vagaries of the business environment have been making the sector unattractive to private and public lenders.”

The BoI, a limited liability company, is a product of the 2001 merger of the mandates of Nigerian Industrial Development Bank (NIDB), Nigerian Bank for Commerce and Industry (NBCI) and National Economic Reconstruction Fund (NERFUND).

BoI has been operating profitably since 2004 following its successful restructuring exercise. In 2014 it developed a 5-year strategy, with a strategy revalidation exercise carried out in the third quarter of 2016 in view of the rapidly unfolding developments in the macro-economic environment.

According to the bank, in line with its vision to operate under global best practices, BoI has been benchmarking itself against top-notch DFIs in Africa, Asia, South America and Europe.

In the last 15 years, BoI has been a platform through which successive democratic federal governments, and even the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), have implemented their various economic and social developmental initiatives such as real sector support programmes, MSME and entrepreneurship development, as well as financial inclusion initiatives.

In the view of Comrade Issa Aremu, Vice President, Nigeria Labour Congress, the whole talk about the scrapping of some of the existing agencies fly in the face of good reasoning.

Apparently making a case for some of the DFIs, the labour leader said: “In principle, anything put together to drive development is worthwhile. However, the BoI is tested, and despite its limitations, it is performing well. It has been thinking outside the box to support industries, even in the critical issue of textile industry funding.

“In conclusion, let’s strengthen institutions performing well, and remodel moribund ones. Let BoI stay, all we need to do is to strengthen it.

Echoing similar sentiments, Comrade Olusoji Salako, who is the Vice President, Trade Union Congress, said: “Rather than scrapping the BoI for a new bank, we should be considering how to strengthen the former because of its many achievements.”We don’t have to change the winning team,” he added. Raising a poser, Salako queried: “Is there anything wrong in allowing BoI to continue with the good job that it is doing while the NDBN is established to co- exist along with BoI?”

Another stakeholder who lent his voice to the argument during the public hearing is the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Economic Summit Group, Loaye Jayiola.

While rooting for the status quo, BoI, he said: “I believe what we are trying to do is to raise much more funds for our people. In doing that we have to be careful! In March 2015, an event on a Development Bank of Nigeria took place in Abuja, and it was applauded because it was said the Bank was to raise big-ticket funds. The understanding was that the Development Bank was to operate at the wholesale level, while BoI, the Bank of Agriculture and the Federal Mortgage Bank operate at the retail level. So, if we are considering development banks in Nigeria, we need to recognise these two levels: wholesale banks to attract big-ticket funds for the retailers to disburse the funds to entrepreneurs.”

Clear and present dangers

Investigation by The Nation revealed that some of the affected agencies being penciled down are already jittery over the development.

Speaking with a cross-section of some of the agencies at the weekend, most of them maintained studied silence when The Nation attempted to feel their pulse.

Already, the staff of one of the affected agencies, National Economic Reconstruction Fund, which the federal government shutdown in June last year following the crises that have crippled the agency, don’t know what fate befall them .

There have been allegations of mismanagement and embezzlement of funds running into about N700m levied against the interim management of the agency.

The federal government had directed all workers of the agency to proceed on indefinite leave pending further action on the agency and subsequently mandated the Ministry of Finance set up a committee to investigate the allegations of corruption leveled against the current interim management of the agency.

When The Nation put a call to the BoI boss he could not be reached as at press time. However, a highly placed source at the asked not to be named as a result of the sensitive nature of the matter said the management was convinced that the organisation was a path of progress.

The post Will National Dev. Bank consume BoI, NEXIM, others? appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

